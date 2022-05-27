Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Mariia's journey: from war to welcoming arms in the Hunter

PB
By Paige Busher
May 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New life: Redhead Public School principal Lisa Monaghan, year four teacher Malcolm Halbesma, with new student Mariia Masha Slavinska who came from Odessa in Ukraine eight weeks ago. The Redhead community have rallied around the new student. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

MARIIA Masha Slavinska has seen her home in Ukraine torn apart by war.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.