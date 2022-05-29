Why mass shootings will continue in US

PRESIDENT Biden entreats, 'When will the carnage end'. The answer for America seems to be 'never', ("Groundhog day in 'land of the free'", Herald, 26/5).
First, the legal position. The Second Amendment to the US Constitution gives citizens the right to carry guns. It is unlikely to be scrapped in a referendum. Most Americans fanatically guard their 'freedoms' and 'rights'. After abolishing the Second Amendment, laws would need to be passed against gun ownership. Then they would need to be enforced.
Second, gun culture. Many Americans like to own and carry guns, and are fascinated by them. They accept the NRA's false rationale for mass shooting: 'The best defence against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun'.
Third, the arms industry: America would need to scale back gun production, something the lucrative and powerful arms industry will fight tooth and nail to prevent.
Fourth, dispossessing citizens of their guns. This would require the costliest government gun buyback scheme in history.
Given that American mass shootings will continue, there is a need for better deterrence. Shopping centres need more armed guards. Schools could be made more secure by having fences (like Australian schools), locks on doors, and more armed guards.
American gun culture has its roots in the anarchy of the wild west. Back then, when entering many saloons, patrons were required to surrender their guns. This was a house rule. Gun fights, shootings and deaths were bad for business. Guns could be picked up as patrons left the premises. Why not have an enforced ban on guns in places where people are inclined to use them? If bans worked back then, they should work now.
IF asked what is critical in Labor's tasks to repair a decade of LNP damage to our nation I would say, the establishment as a matter of urgency of an independent of government, National Integrity Authority (NIA ).
A body with at least the powers of royal commission to call to book individuals and or organisations suspected of behaving contrary to the national interests. On face value I suspect much of the initial work of any NIA would involve investigating the almost decade long corruption by the LNP. I believe also it was the possibility of a truly independent NIA exposing the levels of corruption involving LNP ministers was the reason Scott Morrison's mob failed to establish an integrity body while in government.
COULD somebody help me discourage the usual 'authorities' letters being published?
There has been no let up during the past eight to 10 years about why fossil fuels should continue to be mined, exported and work be maintained for those in the industry. I have a modest understanding of most letters whether they be for or against, continuing to ignore "the greatest challenge of our time".
At present the elephant in the room, regarding Australia's future is the possibility of foreign invasion. I have chosen this subject (I am not an authority) since I recently heard Stan Grant on ABC TV deliver a message that Australia is not well served with appropriate artillery to fight against super powers. Australia is a young, naive, vulnerable country distanced a long way from allies, therefore in an emergency time is critical. I don't need to rehash the saga of the proposed submarine purchase from France (or other) that would not have been delivered before the next decade.
The reality for the new Labor government is an almighty task ahead. A couple of glaring issues. Firstly, a trillion-dollar debt, then action tackling climate change, also fair wages for low paid workers, appropriate care for our ageing population, and front-line workers (teachers, nurses, paramedics etc) be remunerated at a relevant level.
A UK paper that I read online (as well as yours) has a headline 'Western resolve to be tested as key US and EU figures want Ukraine to cede territory'.
A bit of history first: In the days of the USSR Russia ceded part of its Eastern Territory to Ukraine, for reasons unknown, possibly administrative. This made no difference after the fall of the USSR as the Ukraine Government followed the Moscow line. Things changed in 2014 with a newly elected government in Ukraine following a more independent line. At this point ethnic Russians in the Donbas started a guerrilla war to go back to Russia.
The solution: A United Nations controlled plebiscite, rigorously monitored, to see what they want. If, after all they have seen, a majority still want to go back to Russia then so be it. Russia must agree to the plebiscite and agree to its results. This, in no way excuses Russia from starting the war or being held accountable for financial reparations.
I FIND it amazing that it took so long to make the decision to not follow rugby league, Allan Milton, Bruce Brown, Peter Mullins and Geoff Pickin, (Letters, 27/5). I made that decision at least 20 years ago for mostly the same reason you all tout, it hasn't been the same since the Super League debacle in the 90s. I used to take my kids to the Knights games and we used to watch all three grades. Scrums, forward passes, laying over players were all policed in those days. It is nothing but a joke now and I don't think that it will change. Give me the only true football; soccer, any day.
I WOULD like to congratulate the Newcastle Herald on not only great news coverage, but also an informative, wide-reaching coverage of all sports, particularly my favourite sport, soccer. Your local game and womens and mens A-League coverage is first class, plus good reporting of overseas leagues.
THE only thing not going up is pensions. Petrol prices are going through the roof, with electricity close behind, yet we are still talking about renewables. Someone needs to bite the bullet and say enough stuffing around, let's install a modular nuclear power station in the grid, prices will come down, carbon emissions will reduce and we will stay warm. All we then need is a rise in our pension. Maybe Labor might walk the walk, they have already talked the talk, time to put words into action. What have we got to lose?
LABOR MP Sharon Claydon has spent the past nine years in opposition talking the talk of what the government should be doing, which is very easy to do in opposition. Well, now it's time for her to walk the walk. So, let's see what she can do for Newcastle or maybe seeing as we are such a safe Labor seat that nothing will come our way as has been shown in the past.
WELL done Australia! When going to the polling booths, you proved that there's only so many empty platitudes, broken promises, and so much general misleading behaviour and insanely late action in any crisis that we're willing to cop. So long Scotty, so many tasks were supposedly not your job, now neither is being prime minister.
IT took the Newcastle Herald to expose the state government's penalty on container traffic at the Port of Newcastle, on July 28, 2016. On September 29, 2015, the then treasurer, Gladys Berejiklian, was asked: "Has the NSW government entered into any arrangement that creates a financial penalty if the number of containers moved through the Port of Newcastle exceeds a set threshold?" Answer: "There is no legislated cap on the number of containers that can travel through the Port of Newcastle". Do Herald readers believe that the penalty was legislated by Parliament under the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012", as claimed by the then treasurer, Dominic Perrottet, on March 18 2021?
