Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Why mass shootings will continue in US

By Letters to the Editor
May 29 2022 - 6:30pm
Why mass shootings will continue in US

PRESIDENT Biden entreats, 'When will the carnage end'. The answer for America seems to be 'never', ("Groundhog day in 'land of the free'", Herald, 26/5).

