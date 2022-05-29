Why mass shootings will continue in US

I FIND it amazing that it took so long to make the decision to not follow rugby league, Allan Milton, Bruce Brown, Peter Mullins and Geoff Pickin, (Letters, 27/5). I made that decision at least 20 years ago for mostly the same reason you all tout, it hasn't been the same since the Super League debacle in the 90s. I used to take my kids to the Knights games and we used to watch all three grades. Scrums, forward passes, laying over players were all policed in those days. It is nothing but a joke now and I don't think that it will change. Give me the only true football; soccer, any day.