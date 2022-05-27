Le Villi to lead Kris Lees assault on Eagle Farm

Kris Lees hopes the addition of blinkers and a slightly better gate will put New Zealand filly Le Villi closer to the action in the group 2 The Roses (2100m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
The premier Newcastle trainer has nine runners on the program and he agreed with TAB markets on Friday that Le Villi, an $11 chance, was his best hope.
Advertisement
"It's a fair call, she's coming out of the Oaks, which is probably a strong form reference for a stakes race in Queensland," Lees said.
"She gets there in good order but is probably looking for a bit further, I must say, but she will run well."
Le Villi will be second-up in Australia after a seventh placing in the group 1 ATC Oaks (2400m) on a bottomless Randwick track on April 9. From gate 12, Le Villi was well back in the run and finished five and a half lengths from winner El Patroness.
She comes back in grade and distance, and starts from gate nine on likely a Good track on Saturday, when she also races in blinkers for the first time. Hugh Bowman takes over from Damien Oliver in the saddle. Lees believed the seven weeks between runs would suit.
"We were always freshening her for this carnival," he said. "We probably would have liked to give her a trial in between but they were called off a couple of times. But she's had a couple of good, solid gallops.
"It was very hard to make up ground on the day [at Randwick] and she was back in the field, but she worked to the line well.
"With blinkers on the first time, I'd like to see her settle a bit closer this time and I think she's capable of doing that."
Lees also has Velvet Lady and Royal Ballet as $101 chances in the race.
Ting Tong was a $14 shot in the $1 million Queensland Derby (2400m) for Lees, after a last-start second at Rosehill over 2000m. The draw in gate 18 was Lees' only concern.
"He's drawn awkward but he's going well and he's worth a try at a derby," he said. "He's a progressive stayer and he'll run well. He showed the other day that he will be suited [over further]."
Lees also has Gem Song (BRC Sprint) and Loch Eagle (Fred Best Classic) from wide barriers in group 3 races and he said both could challenge if there was speed up front.
Lees was also after another win with Redoute's Image, which was a last-start victor at Scone's city meeting for Hunter syndicators Australia Bloodstock. She then went for $450,000 at the Magic Millions national broodmare sale and will race for Yu Long Investments in the listed Helen Coughlan Stakes (1200m).
At Randwick, Lees has several strong chances, many with apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard. Of his best hopes, he said: "I'm looking forward to seeing Enchanted Heart return and I think Animate showed first-up that he's not far away from a win."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.