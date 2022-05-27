Lambton Jaffas driven to bounce back from cup rout at Maitland

Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce will look for a response from his side when they head back to the scene of their 6-0 loss to Maitland in the Australia Cup on Saturday.
The Jaffas and Magpies face off in the Northern NSW NPL for the first time since their battle for the premiership last season was cut short two rounds by the COVID lockdown.
Maitland were denied their chance to tackle eventual premiers Jaffas in the final rounds, leaving them a point behind in second.
The Magpies took out their frustrations in a demolition of Jaffas at Cooks Square Park on May 18 in the knockout and the teams return there in round 12 of the NPL.
Maitland will leapfrog undefeated leaders Charlestown, who have the bye, into top spot with a win. They have 17 points in eight games, two points behind Charlestown, while the Jaffas have played just five matches for 10 points in the rain-marred season.
The match could be another postponed to wet weather. Cooks Square Park remained closed on Friday and the game was in doubt. A Northern NSW Football or referees' inspection will be made on Saturday.
Pryce was hoping to get on and turn the tables against Maitland after the cup loss.
"There were a few rested," Pryce said of the cup game.
"I think it probably meant a lot more to them than it did to us on the night, but they were clinical and more aggressive and showed why they are where they are on the table.
"Them and Charlestown have proven they are right up there as the top teams, whereas we haven't had the chance to get on a run and prove that, so we'll be looking for a response against the leading team in the comp, in my mind. They've got some really good individuals but they are also performing very well as a unit."
Andrew Pawiak, Kale Bradbery and Luke Remington missed that game but are back. Nathan Verity and Michael Kantarovski remain injured and Luke Virgili (hamstring) is out. Bren Hammel is still overseas with work.
Maitland, meanwhile, have wide defenders Grant Brown (work) and Adam Blunden (adductor) out. Coach Michael Bolch said Joel Clissold returns and Alex Read was another to come into the starting side.
Bolch expected a response from the Jaffas, who he said "on paper had the best squad in the competition".
"They will be hurting after the Australia Cup game, but they had a couple of boys out that night," Bolch said. "I'm expecting a lot tougher tussle."
On Friday, the Valentine v Edgeworth on Sunday at CB Complex was moved to the Eagles' home of Jack McLaughlan Oval.
CB Complex, which has hosted just one top-grade league game this season, was closed for the weekend.
Also Sunday, Broadmeadow welcome Lake Macquarie.
On Saturday, Adamstown host Cooks Hill and Olympic travel to Weston.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
