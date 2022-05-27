Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas driven to bounce back from cup rout at Maitland

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
May 27 2022
BACK: Luke Remington will return for the Lambton Jaffas in their rematch with Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce will look for a response from his side when they head back to the scene of their 6-0 loss to Maitland in the Australia Cup on Saturday.

