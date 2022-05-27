HAMILTON coach Marty Berry doesn't get carried away with one result - good or bad.
After suffering a scare against University, the Hawks suffered their first loss of the season, going down 27-22 to Maitland at Marcellin Park last round.
Next is a top of the table clash with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"I actually felt we played better on Saturday than we have all year in some parts of our game," Berry said. "We are making progress even though we had a loss. We showed enough. We dominated possession. We just have to be a bit better in certain parts of the field. We are not the finished product yet."
Seva Rokobaro, who started the season with the Hunter Wildfires, and former Randwick No.8 Jock Armstrong, both made strong debuts against the Blacks.
"Jock hasn't played for four years and had a real good game," Berry said. "He was going just as strong at the end as he was at the start. Seva also got through 80 minutes. There are some handy players around them. We have to be more aggressive at times.
"We want to do well on Saturday and I think we can. If we play at the same intensity but think a bit better in certain situations, we will be right."
Wanderers are coming off a bye and welcome back captain Ben Ham at No.8.
"There has been lots sickness floating around and we are well rested and itching to go," coach Dan Beckett said.
The two clubs have built a fierce rivalry. The Hawks have had the edge in the big games, but Wanderers won their only meeting 34-29 in a COVID cut comp last season.
"Every time we come together it is pretty special," Beckett said. "The fact we knocked them off last year helps.
"I don't think you can ever take away from what they did. They had guys like Steve Lamont and Joe Akersdyke, guys who were incredible club players and won lots of premierships. When they are on the field it is very different.
"There are still some really successful players in the team but there are a lot of new faces too. We cannot go in their with any pre-prescribed thoughts about them.
"They are dangerous because they haven't played their best yet. They are trying to play some pretty expansive rugby. I have a lot of respect for the coach and the way he wants to play.
"Their big bodies in certain arts of the field are always dangerous. Seva has always played well against us. We have enormous respect for him. He brings a lot of confidence to them.
"We have guys who have been around as well - Marcus Christensen, Hammy, Blair Rush.
"Even if it is wet, I think we will see more than a wrestling match.
In other games Saturday, fly-half Dane Sherratt makes his debut for University against Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Oval, Lake Macquarie have been boosted by the arrival of Inoke Rokotolu for the clash against Nelson Bay at Walters Park and Maitland host Singleton.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
