Black panther sightings are a well known thing, but how about a lion?
I'm gonna be iron like a lion in Zion. That famous Bob Marley lyric went through our head, as we cruised past this vehicle in the Budgewoi beach car park on the Central Coast.
A bunch of old and oldish cars were on display. The lion made this Ford Fairmont stand out. [We hope it's a Fairmont. If it's not, car enthusiasts will be onto us].
The lady in the picture gave us a hello.
"Does he bite?" we said.
"No, but he does a bit of lion around," she replied.
OK, she didn't really say that, but it would have been cool if she did.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley says a walking and cycling trail is on the cards between Caves Beach and Budgewoi, via the Munmorah State Conservation Area.
The trail is part of Central Coast Council's "green grid plan".
"The plan outlines the framework for future developments on the Coast that will promote healthier lifestyles and protect the local environment," she said.
She added it would provide a chance to link the Fernleigh Track to the Central Coast. Sounds like a good place to get off the grid.
The NSW EPA released a statement about the ban on lightweight plastic bags, due to begin on Wednesday.
The agency stated that the ban covered "lightweight plastic bags of 35 microns or less (including compostable and bioplastic alternatives)".
"Plastic bags not banned from June 1 include thicker plastic bags over 35 microns, such as bags at some supermarkets and boutique stores. Barrier bags such as produce and deli bags, bin liners, compost caddy liners, nappy bags and pet-waste bags."
Hmm, wonder if the plastic police will be out in force measuring the microns of plastic bags. Suddenly this plastic ban doesn't seem so fantastic. These laws may well end up being as lightweight as the plastic bags.
The Roundhouse was built 100 millimetres shorter in diameter than it was supposed to be on every floor, architect Barney Collins says.
We were chatting to Barney about the building after it was recently added to the state heritage register.
"The core in the middle of each floor also shifts. They're not directly above each other," Barney said.
This made things a bit difficult when Barney's firm EJE Architecture was working on designs for the five-star Crystalbrook Kingsley hotel in the Roundhouse.
We imagine it would have driven the architects round the bend.
The original builders should buy them a round for that one.
