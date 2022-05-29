A TEAM of Hunter public schools are "building bridges" within the community to help kids transition into school life more easily.
The Gateway Learning community is made up of Thornton, Beresfield, Woodbury, Tarro, Millers Forest and Blackhill public schools.
Transition support teacher for the Gateway community, Caz Wilson, said the program is about "building partnerships and strengthening pathways to provide an optimal transition for our children starting school".
The purpose of Gateway is to connect early educators, school personnel, children and their families - as well as specialist services such as speech pathologists and behavioural therapists - in the year before children start kindergarten.
Ms Wilson has been in her role since 2018, when the initiative was started.
"We saw a need for a dedicated role which could make these connections early enough to create the relationships and sense of belonging children require," Ms Wilson said.
"The only way to do better was to bring more partners into play and for us to be working together with our community across all services and with all stakeholders."
On Friday, the group held a learning day at Hexham Bowling Club for teachers and early childhood educators to make connections, hear from specialist services and learn more about the transition initiative.
Organiser Kelly O'Shea said they were anticipating around 80 people at the event, but saw registration grow to around 170.
Ms O'Shea has been principal at Tarro Public School for six years and said Gateway has reduced the number of "kinder surprises" for children and teachers.
"We work with our young people and their families for 12 months prior to them coming to kinder," Ms O'Shea said.
"The change has been the support we can provide as a school and to make sure our young people are ready to come to school and be in a school environment.
"The proof is in the pudding. At the start of every school year now I have a kindergarten cohort that, on day one, is ready to line up with the rest of the school."
Due to students being prepared for school earlier in the term, Ms O'Shea said teachers spend less time "chasing their tails".
"We aren't losing six to eight weeks of learning time trying to get to know our kids," she said.
"It also means the parents who may be anxious about starting school know they are in [a] safe place and that we won't judge them."
By introducing young people to specialist services prior to school, the aim is to develop tailored strategies that can be employed as soon as the school year starts.
"We already know them and they can start learning straight away," Ms O'Shea said. "We are working together as a community unit to ensure the success of our young people."
Ms O'Shea said the "sky is the limit" for the Gateway program.
Ms Wilson said part of what the Gateway community was doing was "support other communities who have similar challenges.
"This was meant to be something that could be adapted and adopted," she said.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
