Two cars have been extensively damaged by fire in Hamilton while a Beresfield residence was lucky not to have caught alight as firefighters issue warnings about winter dangers.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Buchanan Street, Hamilton about 3.30am Saturday to find a vehicle well alight and another starting to catch fire.
Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but the first vehicle was totally destroyed and the other was damaged. The site was then handed over to police for investigation.
Later that morning, firefighters received a call to a home at Yarrum Street, Beresfield where a neighbour spotted smoke coming from a kitchen window after the residents had left the house.
Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Luke Unsworth said police were first to arrive and found food had been left on the stove unattended.
"If it wasn't for the keen eye of the neighbour this could have resulted in a house fire," Superintendent Unsworth said.
The incident comes as Fire and Rescue remind people about winter fire safety, with messages such as "be safe, not sorry" and "keep looking when cooking"
"Food stuffs are one of the leading causes of house fires," Superintendent Unsworth said. "During the winter period 10 people die each year due to house fires in NSW."
For fire safety information, visit the Fire and Rescue NSW website.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
