Knee injury to Daniel Saifiti overshadows Newcastle Knights' 24-16 win against Warriors

A KNEE injury to NSW Origin hopeful Daniel Saifiti has overshadowed an unconvincing but crucial 24-16 win by the Newcastle Knights against the Warriors at Redcliffe on Saturday.
Saifiti was replaced midway through the first half and did not return. He was reported to have a suffered suspected medial-ligament strain, barely 24 hours before the Blues name their team for this year's interstate-series opener.
Newcastle will not be happy with a scrappy performance but will be relieved to have posted their fourth win of the season, climbing from 15th to 13th on the ladder in the process.
The Knights produced an awful start, conceding soft tries to centres Adam Pompey and Viliami Vailea to trail 10-0 after only nine minutes.
A penalty goal by fullback Reece Walsh then increased the Warriors' lead to 12-0.
Despite multiple handling errors, Newcastle recovered to register tries through Tyson Frizell and Edrick Lee to level the scores at 12-all shortly before half-time.
The Warriors edged back ahead 10 minutes into the second half when winger Dallin Watene-Zalezniak scored from a cross-field kick, but two tries from Newcastle centre Enari Tuala in the 52nd and 68th minute gave the Knights an eight-point buffer with 12 minutes to play.
The injury to Saifiti did not help Newcastle's cause.
The towering front-rower was hurt making a try-saving tackle on Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson - which led to a penalty for high contact - and was replaced soon after.
In his 23-minute stint on the field, the Blues prop made only one run for a seven-metre gain.
The Knights completed only 11 of their 17 first-half sets in possession after making six handling errors.
The Warriors' performance was similarly error-riddled and they were hindered for 10 minutes during a crucial period in the second half by the loss of winger Marcelo Montoya to the sin-bin.
Newcastle have the bye next weekend before hosting premiers Penrith in their next assignment on Sunday, June 12.
