Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union: Hamilton sounds warning with clinical win over Two Blues

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH SLOG: Lake Macquarie lock Mika Iopa gets a pass away during the Roos' 31-12 loss to Nelson Bay at Walters Park on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

COACH Marty Berry hopes the penny has dropped for the Hamilton Hawks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.