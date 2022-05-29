COACH Marty Berry hopes the penny has dropped for the Hamilton Hawks.
The Hawks produced their most complete half of rugby in two seasons under Berry to set up a resounding 34-19 win over Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The scoreline flattered the Two Blues.
Hamilton dominated from the outset.
They played with power, but also patience - an element missing in the 27-22 loss to Maitland last round.
"We were pretty accurate in the first half," Berry said. "It was good because we played within ourselves. We didn't try and overplay our hand. We normally like to chuck it around. Today we played for good field position. Unlike last week, we were patient and quite clinical. We are still well away from the finished product but that was still pretty good."
Hamilton led 12-0 after 12 minutes. The first try came from a penalty and lineout. Chris Hemi burrowed over from close range, the first of a hat-trick of tries for the barnstorming loose head.
Another penalty was the launch pad for the second try. Again Hamilton recycled possession and after a bust from Hamish McKie, found an overlap for winger Nick Watson to score.
After barely touching the ball in the opening 15 minutes, Wanderers hit back when Luke Simmons sold a dummy and burst through. Winger Nimi Qio powered over two phases later. It was a rare bright moment in a bleak half for the home side.
Simmons was sent to the sin bin for pulling a player back chasing a kick through.
Hamilton crossed for two tries in his absence to open a 24-7 lead at break.
Every time they ventured into the Two Blues' red zone they left with points.
Wanderers were their own worst enemy. Their handling was poor, they got isolated at the breakdown and made misreads in defence.
"We were rubbish," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "I said last week that I was confident that we would get better as the season went on. Now we have to get better."
"There were times when we were willing and physical. It was the unforced errors under no pressure ... it was embarrassing.
"Credit to Hamilton. It wasn't just how they were playing. I could here their talk. Between the ears they were great.
"Every game is an opportunity to learn. We are not going to wipe it. The boys have to work out why today happened and it's my job to help them."
In other games Saturday, fly-half Dane Sherratt led University to a 36-21 triumph over Southern Beaches at Calland Field, winger Aiden Procopis scored a hat-trick as Maitland out-gunned Singleton 62-5 at Marcellin Park and Nelson Bay had to work hard to beat a plucky Lake Macquarie 31-12 at Walters Park.
