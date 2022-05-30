ONCE a speedway, Morisset's tired showground is set to become a jewel in the crown of the growing urban centre's development.
Lake Macquarie City Council has proposed a major face lift for the showground - giving it the potential to host weekend festivals of up to 15,000 people close to the $235 million Cedar Mill project.
Short, medium and long-term actions have been drafted into the plan, all with the aim of attracting grey nomads, increasing revenue and amenity, community assets section manager Brendan Callander said.
"This is a site with so much potential," he said.
"It's less than one kilometre from the heart of Morisset, it's close to the train station, and its multi-purpose facilities and open spaces cater to a wide range of community events and activities.
"The draft Plan of Management and Master Plan provides a framework for the continued celebration of the showground's history and use, and sets out the process to deliver modern facilities and enable activities that meet the needs of both the local community and visitors from further afield."
Just 800 metres from the town centre, Morisset Showground is used by residents, visitors, community groups and is home to local institution, the annual Morisset Lake Macquarie Agricultural Show.
With approval for 40 primitive campsites, the council has seen an opportunity to increase visitation outside of monthly markets, Christmas carols and the regular schedule of events.
Fields are underutilised, equestrian facilities undersized and a number of buildings are reaching the end of their useful life.
Some will be slated for major upgrades or replacement in the next decade under the plan.
Community consultation revealed a strong desire from locals to increase informal use of the site.
The council's answer to that is improved pedestrian access, an Aboriginal interpretive walking trail with a new lookout giving views to the Watagans through bushland to the south that will connect with the multi-purpose centre and community garden.
Mr Callander said a larger tourist camping precinct on the Les Norris Oval with new amenities and a camp kitchen would help separate visitors from onsite events.
"We want to continue to improve the experience for visitors," he said.
"This will be a gradual transformation, increasing Morisset Showground's usability and attractiveness, improving facilities and ensuring it's a place that is relevant and respected for many years to come."
The plan would see the Neville Frost Oval upgraded, more spectator seats installed along with an event lawns area to the east and west of a new central showground building.
The proposal is on public exhibition until July 7, visit the council's website for details.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
