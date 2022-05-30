Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Morisset Showground development: Lake Macquarie City Council's plans to transform tired showground into jewel in the crown of growing urban centre

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOW GOES ON: Lake Macquarie City Council community assets section manager Brendan Callander. Picture: Supplied

ONCE a speedway, Morisset's tired showground is set to become a jewel in the crown of the growing urban centre's development.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.