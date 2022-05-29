Young gun riders aim up at Newcastle

Apprentice jockeys had a field day at Newcastle on Saturday, winning half of the eight-race program transferred from Kembla Grange.
Amy McLucas, 22 and on loan to Randwick trainer John Thompson, was the star, landing a double.
McLucas had her first ride for Scone trainer Jeremy Gask aboard blueblood mare Orbital Express in the 1890m benchmark 64 handicap. Heavily backed into $2.60 favourite, Orbital Express was the best horse in the race but a terribly slow starter.
After a tardy beginning, the mare settled in an awkward spot on the rail near the tail of the field. McLucas had trouble securing clear running in the straight but when she found a split, Orbital Express raced away to win by more than a length.
"Mr Gask instructed me to get the mare to the outside but I couldn't and it was an ordinary ride," McLucas said. "Orbital Express was very impressive and will run a strong 2000 metres."
Canberra-trained Washington Towers was McLucas' other winner, in the 900m benchmark 86. A very fast short-courser, the five-year-old won his fourth race in five starts this preparation. McLucas allowed him to sit outside leader Hold On Honey before he surged clear late to win by 1.3 lengths.
"He is a smart horse and felt like he was always going to win," she said. "The wins were my first at Newcastle. I have ridden 87 winners and now I am with John Thompson, I expect to ride regularly on this good, big track."
Godolphin apprentice Zac Lloyd made his first visit to Newcastle, finishing with a win, on the James Cummings-trained Huon, and three placings from six rides.
Newcastle apprentice Bailey Wheeler rode his 33rd winner of the season when he steered Dubai Showgirl in the 1600m maiden handicap.
