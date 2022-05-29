Souths remain the only unbeaten team in Newcastle Championship netball after taking maximum points from a weekend double-header at National Park.
Lions overpowered BNC Whanau 81-24 in round seven on Saturday then downed West Leagues Balance 48-39 in a rescheduled round-two clash on Sunday.
West, who were undefeated before the weekend, were 41-35 winners over Inner Glow on Saturday but were behind at every break on Sunday.
University of Newcastle also took two wins. They were down at every break before beating Nova 52-42 on Saturday then were comfortable 55-19 winners over Inner Glow on Sunday.
Thunder bounced back from their loss to defeat Kotara South 71-44 on Sunday. The Tigers had downed Junction 58-46 on Saturday. BNC forfeited their match with Junction on Sunday.
In Super Netball, Collingwood beat the Swifts 66-58, Firebirds pipped Fever 72-68, Giants defeated Adelaide 59-50 and Vixens downed Lightning 64-60.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
