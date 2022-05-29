Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic outgun Warners Bay, Charlestown Azzurri too good for Rosebud in round 10 of NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:06am, first published 6:00am
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jemma House scored a brace and had a foot in another two goals as Newcastle Olympic beat Warners Bay in NPLW Northern NSW on Saturday night. Picture: Marina Neil

Jemma House proved pivotal as Newcastle Olympic powered into fifth place with a 4-2 win over leaders Warners Bay while Adamstown slipped to sixth after losing 3-1 to Charlestown in an intriguing weekend of NPLW Northern NSW.

