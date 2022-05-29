HIT the skates for the second game of Newcastle Roller Derby League's (NRDL) home team season as the sport makes its comeback from COVID-19.
League president Zoe Llewellyn, known under her moniker Moxie Monoxide, said that club has been invigorated by the response to last month's game - that saw the Bogey Rollers snatch a decisive victory from the hands of reigning champs, the Fort Smashleys.
"It was so wonderful to reconnect with the community," they said.
"The crowd was amazing and brought a fantastic atmosphere to the game."
This time around, the Bogeys will go toe-to-toe against the ferocious Harbour Hellcats, which won't let them take a second win without a fight.
It's a busy month for NRDL skaters, as the league's representative squad the Dockyard Dames travel to Adelaide to compete in the largest roller derby tournament in the southern hemisphere - The Great Southern Slam.
At least thirty teams from across the country and New Zealand will take part in the tournament at the June long weekend.
Tickets to the second game on Saturday, June 4 at the Newcastle Showgrounds Exhibition Centre in Broadmeadow can be purchased online at newcastlerollerderby.org.au.
There are tickets available at the door, which opens from 6pm for a 6:30pm start.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
