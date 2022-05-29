Paul Perry-trained Saquon returns in style

Master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry will look to step up the versatile Saquon in town after he scored another Midway Handicap victory on Saturday at Randwick.
First-up since finishing five lengths away in the same grade on January 29 at Rosehill on a good surface, the four-year-old thrived in the heavy going late to win the benchmark 72 1200m event by a length.
Advertisement
A $10 chance, Saquon had a comfortable run midfield before Keegan Latham pulled him wide at the 400m. Once in the clear, Saquon responded and hit the lead at the 100m mark before holding out Damaged late.
It was his third win in four starts on heavy tracks, and he was second in his other run.
However, he also won in the same grade at Rosehill on good going in November last year.
Perry said he would now look at higher targets in town for Saquon, a $150,000 yearling purchase which took his earnings to $196,705 with five wins in 16 starts.
Perry said he was confident of victory on Saturday after two nice trials in the lead-up.
"I think the heavy going sort of suits him a bit," Perry said on Sunday.
"It was a nice race for him.
"We'll probably step him up a bit, and this time of the year, he would probably be up to it.
"He goes on the dry too and it's so handy at this time of the year if they can handle both."
The victory gave Latham a double before his day was cut short by a leg injury sustained in a fall from Park Avenue before the sixth. He earlier won on John Sargent-trained Owen County.
"[Foreman] Nathan [Perry] phoned me about 25 times this morning before I was able to answer and he was very bullish on his chances today," Latham told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"He said the horse was working really well back home and his first-up runs are very, very good. He made me full of confidence and going to the barriers he nearly bucked me off. I think he thought he was a two-year-old colt again.
"But the Perry stable is just flying at the moment and it gave me a bit of confidence. He jumped, travelled quite nicely and I just had to shift my way out to get him into the clear running and once I did that he just let down really, really well."
Scone trainer Brett Cavanough and Thornton apprentice Dylan Gibbons were also winners, taking out the Highway Handicap (1400m) with Sungblue.
The three-year-old, a $9 chance, was taken to the lead from gate 10 and he kicked clear to win by 2.65 lengths.
MORE IN SPORT
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.