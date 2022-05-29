Jackson Baker chasing spot in last 16 at G-Land

Merewether surfer Jackson Baker will face Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in an elimination round heat after losing his opener at G-Land in Indonesia on Saturday.
Baker, who narrowly made the mid-season cut to continue his rookie season on the Championship Tour, faced countryman Jack Robinson and 11-time world champion Kelly Slater on Saturday in his seeding round heat.
Baker (7.17) caught just two waves, earning scores of 2.67 and 4.5 to trail Robinson (11.54) and Slater (8.34), who moved directly into the round of 16. The powerful natural-footer put in gouging backhand carves on his higher-scored ride but both of his waves lacked the length of his rivals' efforts.
A lay day was called on Sunday.
The elite surfing tour has returned to legendary break in Grajagan Bay for the first time in 25 years.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
