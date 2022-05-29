Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Coast Premier League Hockey: Souths hit six to defeat Gosford at Wyong

MM
By Max McKinney
May 29 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRACE: Nathan Czinner. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Nathan Czinner and Koby Johnson both bagged doubles to help Souths to a two-goal victory over Gosford in Hunter Coast Premier League Hockey on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.