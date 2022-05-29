Nathan Czinner and Koby Johnson both bagged doubles to help Souths to a two-goal victory over Gosford in Hunter Coast Premier League Hockey on Sunday.
The Newcastle side were 6-4 winners at the Wyong fields, a victory that followed their loss to Norths on Friday night.
Norths beat University 5-0 in the only other fixture played on Sunday.
University coach Ben Brown said Norths "controlled the contest" but he was encouraged by his side's performance.
"As a group that's building, we created some little chances and there's some good signs there for us, but we've still got a long way to go," he said.
"Depth is a big issue, we've got four of our probably top-five players unavailable at the moment."
In the women's premier league, Bianca Cheetham's brace helped Tigers defeat Oxfords 3-2 in a close-fought top-of-the-table clash.
Kirsten Drysdale set up all three Tigers goals, the other scored by Katie Hamment.
Souths beat Gosford 3-0, Regals defeated University 3-0 and Central outclassed Norah Head 4-1 on the Central Coast.
In the under-15 girls state championships at Parkes, Newcastle's second side finished runners-up in division three, falling 4-0 to Coffs Coast in the final.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
