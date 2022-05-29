Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Video: Anna Bay abseiler falls from cliff face, winched to safety by Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESCUE: An abseiler has been winched from a cliff face after she fell six metres. Picture: Adam McLean, file

A WOMAN has fallen six metres from a cliff while abseiling near Anna Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.