A WOMAN has fallen six metres from a cliff while abseiling near Anna Bay.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew rushed to the scene at Fisherman's Bay earlier this morning, after the job was called in by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The helicopter critical care paramedic and doctor were winched onto rock beneath the cliff in a dramatic rescue that saw the 30-year-old woman treated for multiple cuts and injuries on the scene.
The woman was winched out on a stretcher and airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.
She was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
