THE MICROCOSM of culture in Lake Macquarie has become a little bit richer, as the city welcomed 58 people from 22 countries into an exclusive club - earning their Australian citizenship.
The newest intake marked a milestone for mayor Kay Fraser, who has welcomed 1523 new citizens since she took on the role.
"Citizenship is a common bond that unites all Australians," she said.
"We are a richer community for the people who come from all corners of the globe to call Lake Macquarie home."
Among them was Sarah Reid, who moved to Australia almost 21 years ago - flying out of Boston the day before the Twin Towers came down.
Ms Reid eventually settled in Lake Mac, where she has lived for the past 18 months.
"I wanted to work abroad before climbing the corporate ladder in America," she said.
"But when I arrived I fell in love, I felt like the quality of life was beautiful and it was a time when the world was really changing.
"Discovering Lake Macquarie was amazing, it's a recreational paradise and everyone is really friendly - and there's no traffic."
She said she wanted to have a voice, and a vote, in Australia.
"I missed it by a week, but I'd like to be able to make an impact and I want to plant some roots firmly down to show I'm here for the long haul," she said.
The ceremony was lead by ambassador Dr David Durrheim, who moved to Australia two decades ago.
He maintains it was the best decision his family made, urging new citizens to "make a stamp on the city".
"We are so fortunate to be Australians," he said. "Hang onto that, it's something very special."
The privilege wasn't lost on Nick and Emma Slatter, who became citizens with their daughters Amber, 13, Maya, 10, and Thea, eight.
The family lived two-and-a-half hours from the coast in Leicester and said their new life wedged between the lake and the ocean was an absolute dream.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
