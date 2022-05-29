Daniel Saifiti facing a month on the sideline with knee injury in cruel blow to Origin hopes

A KNEE injury that has cruelled Daniel Saifiti's State of Origin dreams has taken the gloss off Newcastle's much-needed but unconvincing 24-16 win against the Warriors at Redcliffe on Saturday.
Saifiti was replaced midway through the first half and did not return.
He was reported to have a suffered a high-grade medial-ligament strain that could sideline him for a month or more.
The big prop's setback came barely 24 hours before the Blues were due to name their team for this year's interstate-series opener.
Saifiti has been below his best this season, admitting in a candid interview with nrl.com two weeks ago: "At the current rate I wouldn't pick me."
But NSW coach Brad Fittler is an unabashed fan of the towering 26-year-old, who has played in seven Origins and helped the Blues win two series.
A big game against the Warriors might well have sealed a spot in NSW's engine-room rotation for game one on Wednesday week.
Instead he lasted only 23 minutes and was replaced soon after hurting himself making a desperate, try-saving tackle on Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson.
"He's in a leg brace at the moment ... I won't know until he has a scan, but for him to come off and not return, it's not good signs for us," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after Saturday's game.
O'Brien said it was especially disappointing because Saifiti had been showing signs of returning to top form before he was injured.
"He's tried hard over the past few weeks and I just sense that there's a [big] game coming," O'Brien said.
"The thing that I do love about Saf is that he owns his performances. He's not making excuses. He's actually the first one to stick his hand up and critique his form.
"But I'm seeing signs there where he's trying really hard to get a game, and for that to happen, it's disappointing."
In contrast to Saifiti, Newcastle's other two NSW Origin forwards - David Klemmer and Tyson Frizell - produced standout performances to push their cases for an interstate recall.
Frizell scored a try, gained 125 metres and made 42 tackles in a tireless 80-minute display. Klemmer spent 76 minutes on the field, making 42 tackles and carrying the ball 138 metres.
Newcastle will not be happy with a scrappy performance, marred by nine handling errors and 21 missed tackles, but were relieved to have posted their fourth win of the season, climbing from 15th to 13th on the ladder.
"It's sort of a new season for us, starting now," O'Brien said. "I know we'll have a few boys who have a job to go and do for their states, but the back end of the year is a bit of a re-set ... we come back in a fortnight's time against a pretty handy outfit in the Panthers, but I still believe this team will do something.
"We can fight our way into finals. We've done it before and we can do it again."
The Knights produced an awful start, conceding soft tries to centres Adam Pompey and Viliami Vailea to trail 10-0 after only nine minutes.
A penalty goal by fullback Reece Walsh then increased the Warriors' lead to 12-0.
Newcastle recovered to post tries through Frizell and Edrick Lee, levelling the score at 12-all shortly before half-time.
The Warriors edged back ahead 10 minutes into the second half when winger Dallin Watene-Zalezniak scored from a cross-field kick, but two tries from Newcastle centre Enari Tuala in the 52nd and 68th minute gave the Knights an eight-point buffer with 12 minutes to play.
"We've spoken a lot about being resilient," O'Brien said.
"It's an area of our game I felt we needed to needed to work harder at and be more mindful of, showing more signs of resilience
"I think it was nine minutes in and we're 12 [points] down. I'm not happy with the start, but I'm happy with them regrouping again.
"There's been games like that where it's just completely blown out the window for us.
"So to fight back, yeah, I was really happy with that."
Newcastle have the bye next weekend before hosting premiers Penrith on Sunday, June 12, in their next assignment.
