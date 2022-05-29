Newcastle veteran Michael Hogan produces more heroics in English county cricket

NEWCASTLE'S Michael Hogan has continued to defy Father Time with another remarkable performance in English county cricket over the weekend.
Hogan, the former Merewether fast bowler who turns 41 on Tuesday, took 5-18 from four overs for Glamorgan in their Vitality Blast (T20) clash with Surrey at the Oval on Saturday, his second-best figures in the game's shortest format.
His wickets included Jason Roy, Ollie Pope and Sam Curran, all of whom have played Test cricket for England.
Unfortunately, his heroics were not enough to seal a victory for Glamorgan.
Defending their total of 5-173, the visitors lost by four wickets on the penultimate ball, in a finish that thrilled the 16,000-strong crowd.
Hogan is in his swansong season with Glamorgan, whom he joined in 2013 after making his professional debut for Western Australia four years earlier, at the age of 28. The towering right-armer has taken 886 wickets for WA and Glamorgan across all three formats.
He has already bagged 27 wickets this season, including the prized scalp of England skipper Ben Stokes in a recent four-day match.
