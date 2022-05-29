Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle veteran Michael Hogan produces more heroics in English county cricket

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 29 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE'S Michael Hogan has continued to defy Father Time with another remarkable performance in English county cricket over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.