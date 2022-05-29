Three tonnes of guns to be destroyed in NSW this month: Police

More than three tonnes of guns will be destroyed across NSW this month - melted down and turned into other items - after being seized by police.
The haul of 2809 firearms - totalling 3228kg - has come into police possession after being seized through criminal investigations, found abandoned, and surrendered.
Among the items to be destroyed are pistols, rifles, shotguns, military firearms, home-made firearms, gel blasters, air pistols and air rifles.
Commissioner Karen Webb said every firearm destroyed was a win for police and the community.
"We've all seen the harm that is caused by the unlawful use of firearms and the fear it can cause within the broader community," she said.
"Some of these items are collected through long term, complex criminal investigations and others are located through isolated search warrants and police incidents.
"By destroying these weapons, we prevent any that are kept for legitimate purposes falling into the wrong hands and used in other crimes."
Each week, hundreds of firearms are collected by police and sent to the NSW Police Weapons and Ordnance Disposal Unit. Each item is then audited and processed for destruction.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said police continued to crack down on illegal criminal activity which regularly involved the seizures of firearms, ammunition and other weapons.
"We know the vast majority of those in our community possess firearms for a valid reason - and then there are those who use these weapons to inflict fear and cause serious harm to others," he said.
"Police across the state are committed to getting those weapons off our street to keep our community safe."
