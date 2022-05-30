University of Newcastle's $185m surplus an insult to sacked staff

The University of Newcastle's annual surplus last year was $185 million.
$185 million: pretty good for a not-for-profit.
Advertisement
Despite this, the university would have staff, and the broader community, believe that it was almost insolvent; such is the rhetoric.
As former education minister Simon Birmingham put it years ago, there are "rivers of gold" in the higher education system. Newcastle's obscene surplus is a shining example.
But, as I wrote to Birmingham's successor (Dan Tehan) in 2018, the issue is that those rivers aren't flowing where they need to.
The university would have you believe there was a "core operating loss". I accept that university budgets are large and complicated things and that managing an organisation such as a university is a difficult task.
Certainly, we accept there are portions of that surplus that cannot be used for anything other than for what it was provided for.
But the fact is that the NSW Government audited results of the operational accounts show the surplus being $185million, the vast majority of which is up to management discretion on how it is spent. This is the number people need to worry about - everything else is accounting smoke and mirrors.
The "core operating budget" is largely a university fiction.
IN THE NEWS:
Imagine that you have a family to feed, while also having $20million in the bank. Some of that money can't be used because you are looking after it for a friend. But the vast majority can be used as you see fit.
However, rather than feeding the kids, who (for the sake of this story) gave you most of the money in the first place, you tell them, "no, the money in the bank (and the money it makes) can't be used for food, it's only for buying new things". So off you go and buy another unnecessary house. Then, next time they cry out for something to eat, you say no and buy another house. Then, you think you need more money - so you kick some of the kids out of the house - all the while knowing that you have plenty of money to feed the kids and buy some houses; you have just decided not to.
If you replace the kids in the above scenario with university staff, you have what is occurring at the university.
Staff are the very heart of the university. Without them, it wouldn't exist.
A very successful mentor always reminds me, "Look after your staff, and the rest looks after itself".
This is sound advice in any organisation, but it is critical in a university. The university says it understands this, yet continually acts counter to that mantra.
Indeed, it recently admitted it knew this surplus was likely when sacking staff through 2020 and 2021.
In 2019 the university was reported by global ratings agency S&P to be among the most financially secure universities in the country. This hasn't changed - despite COVID.
Advertisement
The uni is now a dysfunctional corporate behemoth (without the accountability that corporations are subject to) where staff continue to give their all for their students . . .
It was, and continues to be, in a position that could have allowed it to achieve downsizing through the far less damaging and traumatic method of natural attrition.
In my time at the university, spanning more than 20 years, I have seen it deteriorate from being a place where staff were happy and collegial. Everyone shared a united vision of what our university should be.
It is now a dysfunctional corporate behemoth (without the accountability that corporations are subject to) where staff continue to give their all for their students without the support or recognition they deserve.
That is why we are engaged in negotiating better conditions for staff, including decreasing the reliance on casual staff, improving workload protections for all staff, and a pay rise that is commensurate with economic conditions. All of this has a direct impact on student learning conditions.
Everyone in the region benefits from having a high performing university - so everyone should pay it some attention.
Advertisement
This $185 million surplus is an insult to the hundreds of staff made redundant in 2021.
This $185 million surplus is an insult to the current university staff left to pick up the pieces because hundreds of staff were made redundant in 2021.
We all know someone who works here; speak to them, ask them questions. And then, should you too accept that something needs to be done, email members of University Council, the vice-chancellor and your local members of parliament and let them know your thoughts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.