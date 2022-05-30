University of Newcastle's $185m surplus an insult to sacked staff

However, rather than feeding the kids, who (for the sake of this story) gave you most of the money in the first place, you tell them, "no, the money in the bank (and the money it makes) can't be used for food, it's only for buying new things". So off you go and buy another unnecessary house. Then, next time they cry out for something to eat, you say no and buy another house. Then, you think you need more money - so you kick some of the kids out of the house - all the while knowing that you have plenty of money to feed the kids and buy some houses; you have just decided not to.