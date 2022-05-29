Newcastle Herald
AGL cans plan to split, cites lack of support

By Aap
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:46pm
Bayswater Power Station at Muswellbrook is run by AGL.

AGL Energy has ditched plans to split the company into two after strong opposition by major investor Mike Cannon-Brookes and two weeks before shareholders were due to vote on the proposal.

