Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Federal Election 2022: Peter Dutton new Liberal leader after Scott Morrison exit, David Littleproud emerges as Nationals leader after Barnaby Joyce loses spill

By Dominic Giannini and Tess Ikonomou, Aap
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:19am, first published 1:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Dutton has been elected unopposed as the new Liberal leader, and former environment minister Sussan Ley will become his deputy, while David Littleproud has emerged the leader of the Nationals unseating Barnaby Joyce.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.