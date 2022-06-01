Justin is an Adelaide University wine science graduate, who joined the Best's in 2011 after stints at Primo Estate in South Australia, Central Otago, New Zealand, Barolo, Italy, and Volnay, Cote d'Or in Burgundy. He works with bought-in grapes and estate-grown fruit from Concongella vineyard, which has vines dating back to 1866, the 12-year-old Salvation Hills vineyard at Rhymney and the Sugarloaf Creek vineyard