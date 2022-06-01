RESIDENTS along Bylong Valley Way have welcomed the decision by an Australian resources company to withdraw a metals exploration application in the area.
Treo Resources registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on March 28 and applied for an exploration licence in the valley on April 4.
The application covered around 388 square kilometres, mostly to the west of Bylong Valley Way between Bylong and Rylstone. With smaller, detached, sections of the application to the east of Bylong, on the northern edge of historic Tarwyn Park.
According to the company, proposed work in the application area included desktop studies and community consultation prior to any ground based exploration.
After the Newcastle Herald put questions to Treo about their methods for minimising potential environmental impacts if exploration went ahead in the valley - parts of which are listed on the National Trust register - a spokesperson for Treo Resources said the company wasn't aware of the listing and subsequently decided to withdraw their application.
"The decision to withdraw ELA6463 was made following the Bylong Landscape Conservation Area coming to light," the spokesperson said.
"The company and its tenement managers, Rangott Mineral Exploration, were not aware that the Bylong Landscape Conservation Area was within and in close proximity to the exploration license application area.
"Had the Company been aware, it would not have proceeded with ELA6463."
Janet Walk, whose property sits inside the application area, said Treo's decision to withdraw is "wonderful" for residents in the area.
"The minute an exploration license goes over an area it creates uncertainty for existing landholders," Ms Walk said.
The application came less than two months after South Korean energy company, KEPCO, had a special leave application "dismissed with costs" by the High Court of Australia after a decade-long saga.
"Between the KEPCO defeat and Rylstone's successful fight against the Hawkins-Rumker coal project the region has had enough of mining uncertainty," Ms Walkd said.
If approved, Treo's licence would have covered Group One, or "metallic", minerals including gold, silver, zinc, copper, cobalt and lithium.
Lock the Gate Alliance's Nic Clyde said while these critical minerals are going to be important to the nation's transition away from fossil fuels, "minerals mining has quite intense environmental impacts".
"Before this minerals boom starts we really need environmental and planning controls in place so we aren't repeating the mistakes of the past," Mr Clyde said.
"We can't afford to see the same level of destruction as we did with coal mining.
"It is lucky in this instance that Treo had some common sense but it shows there needs to be more guidance available for companies looking to explore for critical minerals."
A spokesperson for the Department of Regional NSW said the government is "establishing NSW as world leader for the sustainable development of the state's mineral resources" to supply raw material for current and future technologies.
"A new series of NSW Government funded geophysical surveys will take place in the state's Central West, New England and Far West to gather detailed information that will help to further uncover critical minerals," the spokesperson said.
"Exploration for minerals, including critical minerals, is highly speculative, with only a small proportion of exploration sites proceeding to mining."
The spokesperson also said all applications are assessed against requirements of NSW mining legislation.
"Prior to any mining commencing a development consent is required which is assessed through the NSW Government's planning system, which is one of the most robust in the world and addresses social, economic, cultural, and environmental factors."
Treo's spokesperson said the company is "committed to minimising potential environmental impacts and risks associated with its activities".
"Having regard to the environmental sensitivity and significance of the Bylong Landscape Conservation Area, the directors of Treo resolved to immediately withdraw ELA6463," the spokesperson said.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
