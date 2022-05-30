The annual Harvest Festival is an opportunity for people to explore the little-known Central Coast hinterland just an hour south of Newcastle.
You know, places such as Calga, Somersby, Kulnura, Mangrove Mountain, Peats Ridge, Yarramalong, Jilliby, Wyong Creek and Dooralong?
Follow the event trail on June 11 and 12 and you will visit local farms, sample local produce and have the opportunity to join in a range of family-friendly activities.
There's also paddock-to-plate dining experiences, wine tastings, produce picking, hands-on workshops and gourmet feasts at more than 30 event hubs.
Glenworth Grazing Food and Wine Festival: Enjoy the region's finest restaurants, boutique stall holders, delicatessens, wineries, craft breweries and distilleries within the beautiful natural surrounds of Glenworth Valley.
This food lover's paradise features more than 80 stalls plus entertainment for the kids.
June 11 and 12, 11am to 5pm. Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, 69 Cooks Road, Glenworth Valley.
Bush Tucker Walkabout Tours: Please book, places are limited. Daily at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm.
Walkabout Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Darkinjung Road, Calga.
Hinterland Experience - The Sitting Duck & Duck Inn: Organic and seasonal menu, boutique organic local wines, bush-inspired cocktails, and a selection of craft beers.
Daily, 11am to 4pm.
The Springs, 1080 Peats Ridge Road, Peats Ridge.
Quack Shack Winter Wood Fire Pizza: Enjoy wood-fire pizzas around the open firepit with live music. Daily, 11am to 4pm.
The Springs, 1080 Peats Ridge Road, Peats Ridge.
Mangrove Mountain Memorial Club: The restaurant will be running locally sourced blackboard Harvest Festival specials for lunch and dinner (daily, 11am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm). The club will also be offering Foot Golf (daily, noon to 4pm).
Mangrove Mountain Memorial Club, 18 Hallards Road, Central Mangrove.
Mountain Growers Market: Locally grown produce, local stallholders, delicious and wholesome food. Browse the old wares and collectables in a rustic setting. Daily, 8am to 2pm each day.
The Barn, Mountain Growers Market, 1109 Peats Ridge Road, Peats Ridge.
Art in the Garden: Create a work of art followed by a two-course lunch and a glass of wine. Morning tea and lunch included. Daily, 10am to 1pm. Art in the Garden, 1628 Wisemans Ferry Road, Central Mangrove.
Mountain Goat Trails Farm Tours: Feed the cows, taste home-grown honey and enjoy a complimentary sausage sizzle. Daily at 10am, 11am, 2pm and 3pm. Mountain Goat Trails, 40 Niclins Road, Mangrove Mountain.
Silver Gully Farm Paddock to Plate: Tuck into a home-grown, grass-fed, beef sausage sizzle looking out over paddocks and cows. Experience paddock to plate on the farm and take photos with the cows, alpacas and other farm animals. There will be stalls, coffee, cakes and live music. Daily, 11am to 3pm. 60 Niclins Road, Mangrove Mountain.
Westy's Place Field Day: A family fun day out including macadamia nut picking, a jumping castle, face painting and food trucks. June 11, 9.30am to 4pm. 1650 Wisemans Ferry Road, Central Mangrove.
Grace Springs Farm Tour: Pat a cow, cuddle a chick, collect the eggs and see the pigs being fed. This is an informative and interactive 90-minute tour of a chemical-free, regenerative farm. Produce available to buy on the day. Daily, 9.30am and 2.30pm. Grace Springs Farm 1128 George Downes Drive, Kulnura.
The Giving Farm - Pick Your Own Family Farm Experience: Pick organically grown seasonal flowers and vegetables, feed and pat baby doll sheep, dairy goats, chickens, and other farm animals. Daily, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm. The Giving Farm, 147 Durren Road, Jilliby.
Artisans on Acres: A variety of workshops and demonstrations, metal forging to weaving, painters and potters. Breakfast, lunch, morning tea and afternoon tea available. Daily, 9am to 4pm. Jilliby Public School, 352 Jilliby Road, Jilliby.
Country Women's Association Tea Room: Devonshire tea, light snacks, home baked goods, preserves and a variety of hand-crafted gifts.
Daily, 9am to 3pm. Wyong Creek Hall, 791 Yarramalong Road, Wyong Creek.
Full Circle Farm Tour: Visit a working and regenerative agriculture farm, based on capturing as much solar energy as possible, growing as much grass as possible and using animals to eat the grass to cycle back nutrients to the soil.
Daily, 10am and 1pm. 182a Smiths Road, Jilliby.
Horsehoe Valley Farm Tours: Small interactive tours on a working sheep farm and commercial apiary. Feed the baby doll sheep, watch the sheep dogs in action and visit the honey extraction shed. Honey, meat and flowers for sale on the day. Daily, 10am, 12pm and 2pm. Farm stall open 9am to 4pm.
Horseshoe Valley Farm, 830 Dicksons Road, Dooralong.
