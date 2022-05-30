Silver Gully Farm Paddock to Plate: Tuck into a home-grown, grass-fed, beef sausage sizzle looking out over paddocks and cows. Experience paddock to plate on the farm and take photos with the cows, alpacas and other farm animals. There will be stalls, coffee, cakes and live music. Daily, 11am to 3pm. 60 Niclins Road, Mangrove Mountain.

