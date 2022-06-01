TINTA Belmont's opening date, originally scheduled for late May, has been pushed back.
Managing director Ben Stehr said "delays to some critical elements of the build program" had postponed the launch date but "we're working our absolute hardest to get TINTA Belmont open ASAP". In the meantime, he and executive chef James Orlowski have been teasing us on social media with some of the dishes likely to make it onto the TINTA menu - like the salmon rillette pictured here.
TINTA Belmont is located at Squid's Ink, a motel on the shores of Lake Macquarie.
I thought it was time I had one of my seasonal catch-ups with The Essential Ingredient Newcastle's Leonie Young. As always, she has her finger firmly on the consumer pulse.
"While the bread craze has ended there is still a strong demand for good quality flour and equipment," she said.
"Asian inspired food is still very much the trend - particularly Korean and Japanese. Gut health is still important and I am seeing more people really interested in eating less meat but, when they do, eating higher welfare proteins.
"I think there has been a huge push to support small artisan producers as well. Consumers are really aware of all the businesses that went broke.
"When consumers had no choice of where they could shop they got frustrated by the limitations of Coles and Woolworths, and as a result many seem to have responded by buying 'local' products.
"But the biggest trend I see is customers wanting to know the history and origin of products. The time we've all spent at home, in the kitchen and so on has resulted in an interest in quality versus quantity. Have two saucepans that you use every day rather than five you rarely use. Buy quality salt and understand the nuance of flavour. Buy quality olive oil that you know was harvested this year. I think that's the biggest change and trend."
The Essential Ingredient can be found at The Junction Fair on Union Street.
A photo shared by Newcastle Biltong Co's Elsabe van der Merwe last week caught my eye - a mouthwatering toastie of sorts called a "braaibroodjie".
"Braaibroodjies are traditional for most South Africans when we braai," she told me. "It's bread with cheese and tomato and sometimes they add onion. Some people also put chutney or mayonnaise on it. You put it in a 'braairooster' - that's where the marks come from on the bread."
And if you've never tried a South African milk tart, well, you're missing out. It's similar to a custard pie but it has a crumbly biscuit base and the filling is more delicate, white in colour and has a definite "milky" taste. Delicious.
MasterChef Australia finalist and fan favourite Reece Hignell has been busy. His Hamilton bakery, Cakeboi, is doing well and now hosting high teas. The next one is on June 19 (10am to noon, or 1pm to 3pm). Tickets cost $69 and include cakes, tarts, sandwiches, savouries and unlimited tea and coffee. Book online at cakeboitakeaway.square.site.
Hignell also has a vegan baking class coming up at Julie's Place in Gosford, a business venture by MasterChef Australia's inaugural winner Julie Goodwin. On August 7, 11am to 2.30pm, he will help attendees create cakes, brownies and biscuits that are entirely plant-based. Bookings at juliesplace.com.au.
"I am loving life, business and everything," Hignell said. "Have you seen that we have been doing regular cakes of the week? That is where the iced vovo cake came from and it's been well received. It's honestly so much fun doing the different cakes every day."
We are now halfway through the two-month Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival and that means the popular Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival is just two weeks away.
It's being held at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on June 18, and tickets are on sale now.
"Sip and swirl some of the region's award-winning wines paired with a range of experimental and interactive taste pairing experiences, or indulge in a culinary journey and allow some of the region's top chefs to tickle your tastebuds as they put forward their best dishes," Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association chief executive officer Amy Cooper said.
"This year's Smoke in Broke event has more competitors and food vendors than ever before. Held over the Saturday and Sunday of the June long weekend, make the most of the public holiday and extend your trip to discover the Hunter's hidden gem, Broke Fordwich.
"The annual Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival is on Saturday, June 18, with plenty of local vendors eager to have you sample their prized produce.
"Battle of the Back Vintages, also on June 18, will see two of the region's top winemakers, Mike De Iuliis and Andrew Thomas, go head-to-head in a semillon and shiraz masterclass that explores these iconic Hunter varieties on an afternoon filled with exceptional banter.
"Plus, discover a range of daily and weekly events taking place across June. Immerse yourself in all things Italian in the 'Tour of Italy' experience at Tulloch Wines, or treat yourself to the Grange vs The Hunter experience at Wine House Hunter Valley.
"Tickets are still available across many events, so if you are looking to plan a mid-week or weekend getaway in June and experience what the Hunter Valley does best, visit the website to book your tickets: winecountry.com.au/events/wine-and-food-festival."
