Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Weather

Newcastle weather warning: Strong, damaging winds expected for Hunter as small hailstone falls hit Cessnock

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:05am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: Newcastle Oztag / Karen Onslow

State Emergency Service crews from across the region responded to dozens of callouts after strong winds, in excess of 120 kilometres per hour in some areas of the Valley, brought down trees and wrought havoc in storm damage Monday evening.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.