Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Weather

Newcastle weather warning: Strong, damaging winds expected for Hunter as small hailstone falls hit Cessnock

By Simon McCarthy, Nick Bielby and Matt Carr
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:25am, first published May 30 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SINGLETON: Crews had to cut back the tree in order to free a woman trapped in her car on Monday evening. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

A WOMAN has been pulled from a car at Singleton after a tree struck the vehicle in Monday evening's wild weather.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.