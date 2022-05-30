Gun concerns lead to Jesmond arrest in police operation

NEWCASTLE police have arrested a man in Jesmond as part of a significant police operation that began in the early hours of Tuesday.
Part of Mordue Parade was closed in the suburb as officers went about their work, with the public urged to avoid the area.
Advertisement
NSW Police confirmed officers were called to the area after reports a man was in possession of a gun.
"A man aged in his 20s was arrested without incident and taken to Waratah police station," NSW Police said in a statement.
"A search warrant will be executed at the address. There is no risk to members of the community."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.