It's time to run a new electoral system up the flagpole

Australian voters have turned their backs on the two-party system.
Although a positive election outcome, the existing system still delivers a majority government to the ALP despite a very low primary vote of 32.8 per cent.
It also still results in severe under-representation of the Greens in the House of Representatives, even though they may end up with four or five seats.
The oppositionist culture will continue, a potential threat to unity in Australia - as it clearly is in the United States.
That is the legacy of Australia's inherited parliamentary and electoral systems.
This is the time to move away from that two-party system and the electoral system that produces it. The obvious alternative is proportional representation - party list.
Many voters in Australia are not familiar with the proportional representation - party list (PR-PL) system.
However, another PR system, named Hare-Clark, used in Tasmania, the senate, the ACT and some state upper houses, is both well-known and, generally, well regarded. It was introduced by the ALP for the senate in 1948.
True, the Hare-Clark system involves a lot of (initially entirely compulsory) preferencing.
With the party list systems of proportional representation, used in 85 countries, voters have generally one vote only.
However, they have a choice of many parties. All participating parties have a threshold entry though. They have to gain between 3 per cent and 5 per cent of the vote to be able to be represented in parliament. This is done to prevent too many parties from participating.
The PR-PL electoral districts are always multi-member instead of single-member districts (SMD), as in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.
The actual number can vary greatly. The current adversarial political culture in Australia is toxic, negative and is increasingly rejected by voters.
PR-PL systems don't lend themselves to pork-barrelling, branch-stacking and gerrymandering. Coalitions following elections guarantee democratic majority government.
Proportional results mean that parties that receive an overall percentage of the total vote, will gain that percentage of seats in parliament, essentially a fair and democratic outcome.
Proportional representation is suited to a culturally diverse society such as Australia.
Therefore, parties operate in a very different culture.
Instead of the adversarial culture of the two-party system parties need to cooperate to reach a majority backed government. There is no official opposition as in the Westminster system.
Governments are normally coalitions, not "hung parliaments" as often claimed here.
In Australia, in many seats the MP does not represent the majority - and the minority is often also not represented by the opposite party either.
It makes no sense to claim that a local MP represents all voters in an electoral district while the combative, oppositionist adversity of the major parties is on display daily.
Overall, the SM system results in a two-party adversarial culture. Independents mostly emerge by breaking away from a major party.
Even the Greens, receiving between 9 per cent and 14 per cent (until 2022) only have had one MP in the federal parliament, in two decades.
Just recently in the crucial new energy debate before the Glasgow Conference, the Liberal National Party of Queensland virtually held the conservative coalition government to ransom.
The Greens received 10.4 per cent of the votes in 2019 and, again, ended up with just one seat in the federal election. In stark contrast, the LNP of Queensland received 8.67 per cent of the votes and ended up with 23 seats.
The National Party in NSW and Victoria added another 10 seats federally for a percentage of 4.51 per cent. The shocking unfairness in Australia's electoral system has resulted in serious national and international consequences. SM was the major cause of this situation.
The new cross bench in the House of Representatives, comprising of Greens and independent women MPs, have much to gain by campaigning for proportional representation.
But the benefits go beyond that.
Debates in the house of representatives can only improve.
The diversity of this nation is growing, and should be democratically represented in our parliaments.
This has to become a matter of choice for the people, not for the major parties.
