Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters, June 1 2022: Libs and their leader need to learn the lessons

By Letters to the Editor
May 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Libs and their leader need to learn the lessons

REGARDING Peter Dutton, is this bloke for real? The new Liberal leader has told what we Australians are going to get from him and his political party in the next three years, culminating in victory in 2025. Spoken with his unsmiling Easter Island statue look, he appears to believe that's all that's needed to win the next election, even though parliament has not even met yet following this election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.