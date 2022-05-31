Letters: Libs and their leader need to learn the lessons

A Neo-conservative view would include massive cuts to spending and the usual dream of boosting the economy by tax cuts - up to $300 billion of unfunded tax cuts were promised by the last government - as well as increased migration. Previous experience with this approach has shown that it not only doesn't work, but is counter productive because it is this obsession with economic growth that has created all the problems that now plague us. Far better for this government to reverse the previous government's policies and abandon the planned tax cuts, which have been shown to be spent more on imported goods than services. It is also an opportunity for Albanese to bring in a carbon tax, one that directs some or all of the revenue back to the people, a process that would put a brake on emissions, rewarding those with a smaller carbon footprint without increasing cost of living.