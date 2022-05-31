A-League soccer: Q & A with Jets coach Arthur Papas looking towards the 2022-23 season

AP: We needed to be slightly more mature at times. I don't feel it was a physical issue. Our numbers were outstanding from a physical point. It is definitely a lot more to do with the mental side of the game, believing each other and making sure we stay really concentrated in the key moments. This season was always going to be hard to quantify. Craig Goodwin said after Adelaide's semi-final loss it had been tough because they played three games in seven days. It was the second time they had to do it all season. We had the longest [COVID-19] break and then had fixtures changed at the last minute. Ultimately the team that wins are the champions. But when you have one team which has played one midweek game all season and we had seven, it is a bit hard to say you are playing on a level playing field. We lost to Adelaide twice in the last minute. The first time it was our second game in four days after a seven-week break. Did we lose because we weren't concentrated or because we had no legs left. In saying that, I do think we needed a couple more mature heads on the field and stronger leaders in the change room.