Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Angela Relf's childhood allergies inspired her to open one-stop health shop Only Pure in Cardiff

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
June 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"From washing detergents to shampoo and skincare, so much is absorbed through our skin"

TWO years after starting her online health business Only Pure, Angela Relf has opened a retail store in Cardiff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.