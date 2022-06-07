"From washing detergents to shampoo and skincare, so much is absorbed through our skin"

TWO years after starting her online health business Only Pure, Angela Relf has opened a retail store in Cardiff.
The Newcastle mother began Only Pure, which specialises in naturally-based products ranging from health supplements and organic skincare to eco-friendly household products, in a bid to help customers make healthier choices for their bodies and the environment.
"I just want to help people to see how easy it is to make those little differences that add up, particularly when these are things we are using every single day," says Ms Relf. "From your washing detergents to dishwashing liquids to shampoo to skincare, so much is absorbed through our skin, we use so many daily products that it all adds up."
Ms Relf's initial interest in all things health began from a young age, when she suffered eczema and dermatitis. Synthetic fragrances found commonly in everything from detergents to skincare irritated her skin.
"My grandparents always saw a herbalist and I remember my parents taking me to one from a young age to help with my skin and digestive issues. This was my first introduction to natural health and herbal medicine," she says.
"I find plants fascinating in how they can heal and support our body to maintain good health and there are so many wonderful natural remedies which can be used as preventative treatments against illness and disease."
Later struggling with depression and anxiety, she again turned to herbal medicine for a more natural, holistic approach to help manage symptoms, when she found mainstream medications were "either not working or not necessarily healthy to take long term."
With a growing interest in health, she recently completed a Master Herbalist Diploma online via Health and Harmony Colleges and is studying iridology.
"There are lots of things for anxiety and stress and lots of herbal remedies that can help support your body to manage things better. And also other things like meditation and talking to people, it's a holistic approach," she notes.
Having worked in retail at length, she has a strong focus on customer service and is elated now to be able to assist people in person after beginning her online store just before COVID-19 emerged.
"I've only been open for four weeks so I want to grow and build my product range, I love talking to customers and finding out what they are needing and interested in," she says.
Ms Relf specialises in products that are free of harmful chemicals and toxins. The brands she stocks are natural, organic, eco-friendly and cruelty-free.
She says that many products claim to be natural but are often the opposite.
"Some examples of the main ingredients to stay away from are synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, parabens, polyethylene glycols, phthalates and sodium lauryl sulphate. Many chemicals and preservatives used in mainstream products may cause skin irritation, asthma, allergies and can disrupt the endocrine system," she says.
"When we use these ingredients everyday, they can build up in our system over time and may lead to health problems and illness."
"I think you have to find what works for you, what might irritate one skin might not irritate another. If you can get natural ones that aren't using the unnecessary ingredients, if you have that choice it's a better choice to make."
Ms Relf often makes natural herbal ointments and remedies at home for her family and teaches her children how to make things using different plants.
