The unreserved apology, which remains on the diocese's website, pertains to two specific offenders. But the death of Vince Ryan, another predator who left an unclear total number of victims in his wake, leaves survivors wondering if the most important lessons of the diocese's "sorry history" have truly been learned. What is clear is that Ryan went to jail for 14 years for abusing 34 boys between 1973 and 1991 after Scott Hallett and Gerard McDonald went to police in 1995. He was not defrocked before his death on April 13, which was met with silence until survivors found out on the grapevine.