I have worked under five different NRL coaches, all with different groups of coaching and performance staff. The main thing I learnt was as a manager - you need to lead from the front, have a clear vision of the direction you are heading, support your staff and allow them the responsibility to deliver that vision. Sometimes that involves having tough and honest conversations. Once there is total commitment to the end goal from all staff, results happen naturally. Essentially, success starts and ends with good leadership. I am excited about the staff I have found to work for Fluidform Newcastle, all are highly driven and committed to providing the highest level of teaching.

