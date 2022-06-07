IN THE NEWS:
Where were you raised and who or what influenced your career?
I was born and raised in Sydney. Growing up I was a middle distance runner, competing at State and National levels in athletics and experienced terrible times with injuries. I met some great physios who sparked my interest in physiotherapy. As far as my career goes, I worked for Tony Ayoub who is by far the most experienced and one of the best physios in the NRL. He always encouraged me to work hard, enjoy what I do and actively supported females working in male sports.
Why did you choose to do a double degree in physiotherapy and sports science?
When I did my Sports Science degree (then known as a Human Movement degree), my only options were to become a teacher or continue on with more studies. I decided to go back and study physiotherapy.
When did you set up your own business, and was there any point of difference you offered?
Kirsten King and I had been talking for a few years about setting up a Fluidform (in Newcastle) following the Fluidform studio opening in Byron. The work I did with Kirsten at the Roosters and Knights in implementing their Pilates programs was great for my self-development as a physio. Fluidform was a business I wanted to be a part of. Bringing my physio knowledge to Fluidform was a natural step.
You have spent the last 14 years working for the Sydney Roosters and the Knights, and last year made history as the NRL's first female on-field medico. What has enabled you to reach such peaks?
A combination of my personal drive, determination and thick skin, working as a female in the hugely male dominated NRL environment. Through these traits, and with the support from some of the people I worked closely with at both clubs, allowed me to grow and develop, namely Trent Robinson, Brian Canavan and Steve Noyce.
What have you learnt from that period and how do you apply it in your own practice?
I have worked under five different NRL coaches, all with different groups of coaching and performance staff. The main thing I learnt was as a manager - you need to lead from the front, have a clear vision of the direction you are heading, support your staff and allow them the responsibility to deliver that vision. Sometimes that involves having tough and honest conversations. Once there is total commitment to the end goal from all staff, results happen naturally. Essentially, success starts and ends with good leadership. I am excited about the staff I have found to work for Fluidform Newcastle, all are highly driven and committed to providing the highest level of teaching.
How do you juggle Fluidform with your own business?
No juggling needed as the two businesses complement each other. My style of physiotherapy treatment is not conventional. There's a treatment room if needed but most of the treatment is spent in the studio. Movement is the only way you can improve your body function. My roles at both NRL clubs was injury rehab and maintenance with a big emphasis on pilates at the beginning, during and end phases of their injury rehab. I apply these treatment techniques in the studio, training and applying the methods specific to each individual.
What motivates you?
Seeing my clients improve, watching their ability to move well and empowering them to feel more confident.
You are now operating Fluidform in Newcastle. What exactly is this "functional movement method"?
The Fluidform movement method focuses on working your slow twitch, stabilising muscles, that support your joints, stability, balance and posture. Fluidform works these muscles in slow, controlled movements that effectively balances your body, creating long, lean and toned muscles. We integrate isometric and isotonic holds and specific layering techniques with small equipment, mat and Reformer classes to fatigue the muscles, support and challenge the body. Fluidform is functional, in that it supports your body to ensure your day to day movements can be performed with ease and no pain. We teach movement that adjusts with changes to your muscles, bodies and hormones as we move through stages of life.
Is Fluidform only for athletes who are rehabilitating from injury or can anyone do it?
We are client-driven, and pride ourselves on our highly personalised approach to movement. Every client who walks through our studio doors receives a unique experience. This is what makes Fluidform different, but also available and accessible to anyone. From beginners to advanced, pregnant and postnatal mothers, rehabilitation clients, athletes, those recovering from injuries or with specific health needs. We offer a mix of mat, reformer, mums and bubs, private and small group classes to cater for all needs and preferences. If you need Fluidform to improve your strength, confidence, balance or overall wellbeing, we can help you.
Its main benefits?
Our practice and approach helps build strength and tone without causing stress on the joints and body, as well as minimising the risk of injuries due to imbalances or weaknesses. This strength and stability will support not only your fitness but day-to-day performance. You will experience less pain and imbalances, improve your flexibility and start to move more efficiently. Practicing consistent, considered movements not only promotes physical benefits, but you will develop a sense of motivation and commitment and empowerment, promoting your mental and emotional wellbeing.
Business, news and feature reporter.
