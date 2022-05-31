Newcastle Herald
More security after City of Newcastle cyber attack results in near $250,000 debt

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 31 2022 - 7:00pm
CYBER SECURITY: Newcastle council's email servers were hacked through a phishing scam in August 2019, resulting in more than $233,000 being transferred to a fraudulent account. Picture: Simone De Peak

City of Newcastle has implemented more vigilant cyber security after a 2019 email cyber attack resulted in a debt of almost $250,000, according to council's CEO.

