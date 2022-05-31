NEWCASTLE bus drivers will go on strike on Friday, arguing calls for a decent living wage have been ignored by Keolis Downer.
It comes as a NSW Upper House Inquiry into the privatisation of bus services pressed the Newcastle operator on Tuesday about service cuts and looming industrial action.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union tram and bus division president Daniel Jaggers said drivers are fed up with failed wage negotiations.
"They aren't willing to put an offer on the table to allow our members to get a living wage," he said.
"The company has said to people if they want a half decent wage to work Sundays and voluntary overtime, they won't give us more money, the offer is to forego your family life just to stay and live where you work.
"We definitely hope we have the community behind us, we apologise - this is not something we do lightly."
The service was privatised in 2017, yet the state government still controls the wages of members in contracts with operators like Keolis Downer, according to the union.
A Kelios Downer spokeswoman said it believes its wage offer is fair.
"We will continue to negotiate in good faith and are committed to reaching an outcome for our people," she said.
"Is is disappointing our people are choosing to take industrial action and share our customers' frustration that bus services will be disrupted."
She said the operator is always working to improve, undertaking annual service reviews.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said it's not just drivers who suffer, as service cuts leave communities out of the loop.
"It is a real disaster for people who have to commute from the southern suburbs - people have either had to give up work or reduce their hours to fit in with a bus timetable, it's an absolute disgrace," she said.
She called for a further review of bus services, calling the privatisation a "dud deal", and said the state government has to provide public transport to people who don't have another option.
The stop work action is between 10am and 2pm.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
