Pop-punk trio Short Stack made a name for themselves in the noughties as high-school students jamming in a garage on the Central Coast of NSW.
Vocalist Shaun Diviney, bassist Andy Clemmensen and drummer Bradie Webb released their ARIA Chart-topping debut album Stack Is The New Black in 2009 at the ripe old age of 20. At the height of their fame they posed for the cover of Rolling Stone, their emo hairstyles, tight pants and black eyeliner sending fans into a frenzy. A year later the band dropped the Platinum-certified Planets EP, followed by the Gold-certified album This Is Bat Country.
Fast forward a decade. Short Stack are no longer teenagers. They are grown men with families and, Diviney says with a laugh, "proper jobs".
"I've got two kids, Andy's got two kids, and Bradie has a son. Andy is in Newcastle, and Bradie and I are still on the Coast. It was Andy's son's birthday a few weeks ago and he hired out a play centre and we all just went there and chilled out. That's about as exciting as our lives get."
Until now.
Short Stack have reflected on their journey - warts and all - on their fifth studio album Maybe There's No Heaven. It was released in February and a three-gig tour announced. Ticket sales suggested they should add some dates to their tour, and they are now at 11 venues - and counting.
"For a couple of dads playing music, yeah, it's exciting," Diviney said, laughing.
"We were blown away. We thought we'd play to maybe a couple of hundred people but then the first show sold out and the second show sold out.
"We realise there are a lot of bands we grew up playing with who weren't as fortunate as we are, so we're very grateful."
Short Stack first announced their reunion (one that was supposed to be a tour-only venture) in early 2020 and their major capital city run sold out. Quickly. The tour was rescheduled three times due to various COVID lockdowns, and the forced pause gave the trio the opportunity to explore other avenues, meet and sign with label UNFD, and finally write their dream album without coercion or pressure.
The trio grew up listening to NO FX, Blink 182 and Green Day, you see, and dreamed of one day releasing their own '90s-inspired pop-punk album of "easy singalong songs that kids in high school bands can play".
With Maybe There's No Heaven they have realised that dream on their own terms, with little to no interference from their label. And people liked it. Not just the old faithful fans, but new fans.
"It's really weird that there are people discovering us from this new album," Diviney said.
"We played Unify down in Melbourne and some in the crowd only knew the new songs - they didn't know Sway, Sway Baby or Planets, the songs that people usually come and see us for."
The first few songs on the album follow the "pop-punk dream" Diviney mentioned, then the experimentation with sounds begins.
"There was no pressure on us from the label for the album to be anything other than what we wanted to make," he said.
Short Stack pre-recorded a demo and many of the takes made the final cut.
"We pretty much had a road map of what we wanted each song to be before we got in the studio," Diviney explained, "It wasn't really about creating from scratch; it was more like polishing what we already had. This album was super quick. We did the whole thing in about three weeks."
Short Stack teamed up with Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly) for Maybe There's No Heaven. There are nods to the band's early heavy-tinged influences including Bring Me The Horizon, The Getaway Plan, and The Used on the album. The band's sibling-like bond is evident as they contemplate their career to date.
"I can't pretend that it didn't bring me down," said Clemmensen of the band's early success and the subsequent online hate and music industry manipulation.
"It's definitely given us a thick skin, but it's also made us put up our barriers ... it feels like there's still a massive stigma attached to us.
"I feel like if listeners really dug deep and got to the roots of us, they'd see we're just three guys from a small town who loved playing music and worked hard to get in the position we were."
Maybe There's No Heaven is Short Stack taking back control of their careers and artistic freedom.
"There was always a tension between the band that we wanted to be and the band that other people around us wanted to be," Diviney said.
"I think our music has matured a certain amount, and I think it's grown up with us - we're super lucky that it has resonated with people.
"We have been thinking about new songs the past week or two, but nothing too serious. We're pretty fortunate to be in the position that we'll do it if we feel like it."
