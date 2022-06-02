He is touring with the Screaming Jets from July to October to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut album All For One. It peaked at No.2 on the ARIA charts and its second single, Better, helped the Novocastrian rockers embark on their first world tour. Hear the Jets play All For One from start to finish for the very first time on August 12 at Belmont 16s. Tickets are on sale now.