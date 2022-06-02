The music industry was hit hard by COVID restrictions and even successful bands like Boy & Bear were no exception.
Gigs cancelled, venues closed, tours postponed ... it was a tough time.
But as the COVID dust settles it is heartening to find positive stories emerging from the rubble. The industry is rebuilding and reinventing itself in many ways.
If their new single State of Flight is any indication, Boy & Bear used lockdowns to explore new sonic terrain. Having made a name for themselves with their '70s-inspired pop-folk, the band took some time to think outside that square, albeit remotely.
"We found a few different ways to collaborate," bass player David Symes said.
"In the early lockdowns we were all just individually at home so we would work on ideas and send them around, uploading files and bouncing them to each other.
"It was all a bit of a novelty - a lot of people were baking banana bread at home, we were experimenting with our music."
In State of Flight lead vocalist Dave Hoskings' distinctive tone rises to a falsetto for the uplifting chorus while a steady, up-tempo beat anchors the verses.
Symes says there's a "hypnotic, mesmeric nature to the rhythm section ... a real beat" that drives the song.
"We've been going for more up-tempo stuff," he said.
"There are definitely folk influences in our song writing and in the way we play, but it's only one part of a whole lot of influences and approaches.
"Our sound is, and always has been, eclectic."
Hoskings has described the song as "a love letter to the arts, to the joys of being creative ... even in the face of considerable challenges these last few years, it's only further solidified my obsession and genuine love of the creative process".
Symes, agrees, saying the band made a conscious decision to "turn a negative into a positive".
"Yes, it is a love letter from a lyrical and thematic kind of point of view. Like a lot of musicians and artists over the past couple of years, COVID took us down and it was a very hard time for us to be able to do what we do," he explained.
"But we did rally together to find a creative energy and ways to collaborate. We decided to take on a permanent rehearsal space in Marrickville and set up a writing studio.
"It was really great to be back in the same room, making music all together.
"We managed to start recording at the back end of last year and we've been back in the studio over the past month - we'll have a lot of music coming out over the next 12 months."
Boy & Bear first rose to prominence in 2009, uploading their track The Storm to triple j Unearthed. Two years later their debut album Moonfire won five ARIA awards and three spots in the triple j Hottest 100. Harlequin Dream (2013) and Limit of Love (2015) both debuted at No.1 on the ARIA chart. By now Boy & Bear had become a household name, toured the world multiple times, and sold out two Sydney Opera House shows.
State Of Flight marks their first independent release since 2019's Suck On Light.
