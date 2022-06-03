Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Newcastle designer Tim Neve unveils his first-ever furniture collection

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Saturday from 9am to 1pm, interior designer Tim Neve will open up his warehouse at 8 Harris Street, Maryville, and show off his first-ever range of furniture to the buying public.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.