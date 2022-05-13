JOHN Cooper claims "anyone with miniscule brain activity would realise that the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow", (Letters, 31/5). But the very same person would realise that, although it does not always rain, water still comes out of his tap. How can this be? The miniscule brain activity will soon inform its owner that, of course, the water has come from a storage facility known as a dam. Storage of power is the very foundation of renewable energy and this will be achieved by battery and hydro. The time has now arrived with the election of a new government for the inane opposition to renewable energy to come to an end to enable our transition to a cleaner and greener future.