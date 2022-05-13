PORTIONS of the NSW public have demonised the state's coal-fired power stations. They point to these industrial facilities producing harmful coal ash and significant greenhouse gases, leading to global warming. These power stations have started to succumb to cleaner, cost-effective renewable forms of energy production. Although it is doubtful, they would be closing if other energy sources were not available.
Some will rejoice that the process of closing these facilities has commenced. Some will bemoan the loss of jobs. Having spent 35 years in power stations, I feel for those facing the loss of their job through no fault of their own. Some will comment of the environmental implications of the closures. Some will consider the impact on electricity prices and reliability. Some will comment on the effect on local communities.
Others more competent than I will write on the strategic implications of large blocks of base-load coal-fired electricity being removed from the electricity grid. Others will report on the political manoeuvres leading up to these closures and the political ramifications for the future.
Nevertheless, these facilities and their predecessors back to Tamworth in 1888 are among the largest and most recognisable complexes built in NSW in the last 134 years. All had a significant impact on the landscape, visually, environmentally, and culturally. All have had a transformational effect on the state and local economies and society. They have impacted the lives of many millions of people over the years. More directly, they affected the lives of many thousands of people employed in them.
As each station ceases production, it will generally be demolished in part or whole. A few, such as Ultimo Power Station (Powerhouse Museum) in Sydney, have been repurposed. Yet in 10, 15 or 20 years, when there are no coal-fired stations operating in the Hunter Valley, the Central Coast and the Central West, will there be any physical remains to remind our grandchildren or great-grandchildren of what these facilities did? Probably not.
All that will remain will be the memories of those that worked in them. But even these memories will fade and disappear as the years pass. This author is part of a small group that is endeavouring to keep those memories alive, to remember the hard work and dedication of all those people who designed, built and operated those stations that provided power to our businesses and kept the lights on in our homes.
I NOTE the recent discussion of active shooters in USA schools. I am not in favour of gun proliferation. It was instructive, however, to listen to the mathematical model by American gun instructor Ed Monk, on the YouTube channel of Tim Larkin.
No surprises, prevention is better than cure; most shooters are known to the schools involved. They are often students already in the school, and they know where the security is. Staff knew them as "at risk" of violent behaviour.
In the USA, the question of class lockdowns does not fit evidence as most effective as shooting often starts in cafeterias and I'm yet to see a plan that locks down that area. At an average of one person shot per ten seconds, the clock is clearly the enemy. It takes minutes for police to show, and that is after delays in being told of the first shot.
As to school fences, Geoff Black, (Letters, 30/5), how would this hinder a shooter? If anything, it funnels fleeing students at exits. The options are fight or flee, and neither is served by fences.
The US second amendment to their Constitution was to ensure a well armed populace, against any threat of re-invasion by the British Empire. I think that we are a little beyond this now. Still, there is an invasion by "the Bogeyman". And, my, how afraid we are of them too.
More worrisome though is any declaration by Australia that it wishes to be a major arms exporter. We do not need extra blood on our hands. Medical exports, anybody?
WELL Albo, let us all see how good you are in containing soaring prices and stop the poor getting even poorer day by day. Pensions increased about $11 last rise and prices increased about five times that amount. I am aware that prices rise, and I realise that those on welfare always get the blunt end of the stick, but I fear that the demise of those on the pension will solve the housing problem by starving to death.
A fortnightly food purchase used to cost $206; now the same purchase is $325. Pensions are going backwards and it is no wonder that the old, the feeble and those who should not are selling the house that they struggled to buy for 50 years or so that they might be able to afford to live the rest of their days with a little less financial stress.
I for one am getting a little annoyed with these pollies on both sides telling us how good they are and how good it is going to be. There is a very old retort to that crap: show us the money.
Just yesterday, I was mowing my lawn and was approached by a young real estate agent and he said directly that it is the fault of the old that people are finding it hard to find a house to buy where they want to live.
He said that the old should move aside and, in his words, give the agents and home buyers a break as it is hard if not difficult to find houses in suitable areas because buyers want to live in areas that are already populated by the old.
I pointed out to him that many of the home buyers in the early 1960s were paying in some cases 20 per cent interest on their loans, usually from a finance company because that was the only place that you could get money, yet we survived. But things are going to be better now that Albo is boss. I certainly hope so.
OUR new government is fast-tracking a "Voice to Parliament", enshrined in the Australian Constitution, to deliver real and practical advice to Parliament and the government on how laws and policies can best improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
History tells us that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC), was established by parliament in 1989 with the objective to ensure maximum participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in government policy formulation and implementation. After 15 years ATSIC was abolished with the support of both major political parties in 2004.
When Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price, arguably the best informed Indigenous person on the real issues facing her people, says she thinks an Indigenous Voice to Parliament may be a way of further dividing us as a nation, then we should take notice.
Many people of ethnic origins have contributed to Australia's current culture, way of life and prosperity; perhaps they may seek a "voice to parliament" as well. We all have had a voice to parliament called a vote, and it has worked well.
THE sour grapes brigade has been out in force since Anthony Albanese's magnificent victory on 21 May. Greg Hunt has been particularly vocal with, at last count, three carping and mean-spirited offerings (Letters 24/5, 28/5, 1/6). My response? Show some grace and sense. Accept, in good spirit, the people's verdict, recognise that the end of the Morrison government is a good thing for the country, and wish Albo well.
IN reply to Mac Maguire, (Short Takes, 31/5). The Coalition has won 19 of the last 30 elections held since 1946, my money is on Labor being a one-term government if they last that long. I hope you made a list of all the promises they made, looking forward to hearing how many they actually keep. Good to see you're also on the same old bandwagon, bagging the non-Labor leader.
It's not quite as bad as it seems ('Visitor throws cake at Mona Lisa in Paris', Newcastle Herald 31/5). The original Mona Lisa is almost never on display. Instead, most viewers see copies that are virtually indistinguishable from the real one. I viewed the genuine article in 1988 and the room was in twilight to protect it. I was actually surprised at how small it was. They told us that they would never expose Mona to full light.
JOHN Cooper claims "anyone with miniscule brain activity would realise that the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow", (Letters, 31/5). But the very same person would realise that, although it does not always rain, water still comes out of his tap. How can this be? The miniscule brain activity will soon inform its owner that, of course, the water has come from a storage facility known as a dam. Storage of power is the very foundation of renewable energy and this will be achieved by battery and hydro. The time has now arrived with the election of a new government for the inane opposition to renewable energy to come to an end to enable our transition to a cleaner and greener future.
ANDREW Spannenberg, (Short Takes, 26/5), I too had similar experiences when I was unfortunately a customer with Telstra. After I finally had enough of them, I left to go with a different provider. I wanted to keep my phone number, and was told by multiple Telstra staff that it was fine and I would not be charged a fee. Within a week, I received a bill. All this after I had to have a problem fixed with my text messaging service, and, after Telstra sent me two text messages to test that the problem had been fixed, they sent me a bill of $0.44 charging me for both messages. Yes, they really were that petty, and had no problem charging me to fix an issue that was their fault. I am not a quiet Australian either, but I tell anyone who will listen about my experiences.
