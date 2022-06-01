LAKES United mentor Ian Bourke will coach on in 2023, recommitting to the Seagulls for another season.
Bourke, who became coach after the Seagulls parted ways with Robbie Payne midway through last season, likes what he sees at the club.
The Seagulls have only managed one win in seven games this season, but Bourke believes they are heading in the direction.
"I'm really excited about what the future holds for our club and just felt as though we need some sustainability in the coaching ranks," Bourke, who won back-to-back premierships as captain-coach of the Seagulls in 2006-07, said.
"So I was more than happy to take the reins for another season."
Lakes have a young squad with some experienced heads among the playing group but have struggled to close out games this season.
Bourke said losing halfback Jack Kelly, who joined the club from Central in the off-season, had hurt his side over recent weeks.
Kelly returned from injury and scored a try in the Seagulls' 26-12 loss to The Entrance on Friday night.
"We've missed him," Bourke said. "It has probably cost us a few points along the way, [not] having him ice a few key moments in certain periods over the past month against Souths, Central.
"We've been in every game other than the Cessnock game in round two.
"We don't want to put too much pressure on Jack, but he is instrumental in what we want to do here moving forward."
The Seagulls host Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
