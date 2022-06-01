Over the course of the last six years and three elections, we have seen Ms Swanson continue to lose ground on two-party preferred at every election. I believe the member's performance as an MP has been validated by her own party this week; after years as a shadow assisting minister, the ALP left Ms Swanson out of its cabinet. If Ms Swanson thinks that she can win the next election by going into hibernation over the next two and a half years, she couldn't be more wrong. The electorate can't be fooled. There are a lot of promises which she now needs to deliver, and can no longer use the excuse of not being in government. My observation from the effort by the Liberal supporters is that the electorate is hungry for change. With change being only a couple of percentage points away, the next election will be an even harder battle.