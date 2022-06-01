THE increase in pre-polling is symptomatic of the average Australian voter's attitude, ("Pre-poll increasingly a matter of convenience", Opinion 30/5).
Many voters find compulsory voting a chore rather than a privilege and want to get it over with. Many wouldn't vote if voting was voluntary. These voters are uninterested in politics and political issues. Ironically, I imagine that if for some reason these people's right to vote were stripped away, then many of them would conduct street protests, complaining about the abrogation of their democratic rights.
The increase in pre-polling may also show that voters are creatures of habit, and have already made up their minds about how they will vote. They can't be bothered with political advertising and spin anymore.
Pre-polling could show that voters no longer trust our politicians, and we can't be bothered listening to them. We have given up finding the truth in a maze of lies, Trumpian political disinformation, unsubstantiated claims and dubious electioneering promises. Since we are unable to determine the truth, we vote with our emotions or gut feelings. Many new Australians have lived under authoritarian regimes where political corruption is normal and where voting is meaningless, since the same party and many of the same people are always elected.
I think that voting is a responsibility of every Australian citizen, whereby it should be compulsory. I also think that preferential voting is preferable to first-past-the-post voting. The latter can result in parties or candidates being elected that a majority of voters do not prefer. Maybe our voting system could be tweaked to ensure that no minor political party has representation by default and holds the balance of power in either house.
Since many voters now habitually cast their votes long before an election and long before politicians have finished their last spruiking, I suggest that the politicking and campaigning should end by a certain date. After this date, people would have two weeks to cast their votes. During this period there would be a political advertising blackout. Political advertising in any guise would be banned on mass media, and on social media. If a two week voting period were adopted, fewer voting places employing fewer staff would be needed. In time, polling places could adjust their staffing levels, to the expected voter turnout.
HAVING had a chance to reflect on the past few weeks with the federal election locally, I want to pass on my congratulations to Paterson Liberal candidate Brooke Vitnell. Having achieved a swing against incumbent Meryl Swanson during a time of national swing in the opposite direction is an amazing result.
Brooke ran a solid campaign where she was able to gain support of the community and only narrowly missed out on being elected. Achieving a marginal result for Paterson. Saying this, there is much to learn.
Over the course of the last six years and three elections, we have seen Ms Swanson continue to lose ground on two-party preferred at every election. I believe the member's performance as an MP has been validated by her own party this week; after years as a shadow assisting minister, the ALP left Ms Swanson out of its cabinet. If Ms Swanson thinks that she can win the next election by going into hibernation over the next two and a half years, she couldn't be more wrong. The electorate can't be fooled. There are a lot of promises which she now needs to deliver, and can no longer use the excuse of not being in government. My observation from the effort by the Liberal supporters is that the electorate is hungry for change. With change being only a couple of percentage points away, the next election will be an even harder battle.
THE core responsibilities of the federal government outlined in the constitution include foreign affairs, social security, industrial relations, trade, immigration, currency and defence to which have been added taxation and health. When was the last time you heard a local member make a statement on a subject for which they are actually responsible?
Reading my local federal member's bulletin makes you wonder and analysing the grants listed in his communication yields some startling statistics.
Two thirds of the federal grants given in the Lyne electorate were in the area of state or local government responsibility, not federal.
Are our federal members hiding from their national responsibilities behind a very comprehensive scatter of small grants instead of facing up to the major questions being asked of the country? When do we, as constituents, get asked for our opinion on these matters?
I SENT the following letter to the Prime Minister this morning and I await urgent action as do all the people in the Williamtown area so that the PFAS problem will be closed once and for all:
Dear Sir, please find attached document that demonstrates the the "forever chemicals" can be broken down and rendered harmless by a newly discovered process. ("Williamtown PFAS: Australian company develops strategy to permanently destroy PFAS 'forever chemicals'" Newcastle Herald, 30/5). Since this process is claimed to be capable of cleaning up toxic spills as in the Williamtown area; when will your government commit to having this process started on the ground at Williamtown?
The community at Williamtown, and in many other contaminated parts of Australia, have suffered more than they ought to have since this product was given widespread use in aviation fire training since Bob Hawke brought the product into Australia, though it was known to have a strong and dangerous toxic group of chemicals in it.
Strong and urgent action is far overdue and ought to be the top priority of your government to correct the legacy of one of your Labor leaders whom you seem to admire.
The causative link between fossil fuel generated air pollution and poor human health is vastly underappreciated, ("Muswellbrook is among the most polluted postcodes in Australia", Herald, 22/5). In 2017, the University of New South Wales reported: "air pollution from burning fossil fuels and from industrial processes causes about 3,000 premature deaths a year". Further, six of the ten Australian postcodes with the highest air pollution are home to a coal-fired power station or coal mine. We wouldn't accept sewage polluting our streets, so why do we accept pollutants in our air? The significant health benefits of breathing uncontaminated, fresh air is yet another compelling argument for the push toward clean, renewable energy.
HEAR, hear! Odessa Kout, (Letters, 31/5). Early childhood educators are the overlooked heroes of the pandemic. If primary school teachers are underpaid then this applies doubly to childcare educators. I am the father of one of those educators and I couldn't be prouder.
I HAVE seen a fair bit of adverse commentary on the appointment of "hard man" Peter Dutton as leader of the parliamentary Liberal Party ('Hard man takes reins, comes out swinging', Newcastle Herald 31/5). Perhaps commentators should take a lesson from history; Dutton is in my opinion a clone of Tony Abbott and Abbott did quite well as I recall.
THE Liberals recently had their worst electoral result in 70 years, and have recently appointed Peter Dutton as their new leader. Mr Dutton walked out on then prime minister Kevin Rudd's "Apology to the Stolen Generations" speech in 2008. Imagine being in a political party that's hit a record low in popularity, needing a leader, then looking at Peter Dutton and thinking "that's the guy".
PETER Dutton is already getting under the skin of those who would never vote Liberal.
I'M pleased Barnaby Joyce has been voted out of the Nationals leadership. We, no doubt will be hearing much less of him on radio and TV. Shaun Micallef described him on Mad as Hell as an "English language mulcher-chipper". Not so eloquent.
I HOPE all the tree huggers at the City of Newcastle are watching the news and reading the papers that show all the destruction from trees in these severe weather times ('Blown away', Herald 1/6). As they continue the stupid idea of footpath planting I believe they can sit and watch their ideas become tomorrow's nightmare. Not for those responsible, but for those who will be doing the clean-up and facing loss.
I WONDER how long Scott Morrison will remain serving on the back bench. My thought is: not long. What will he do when he leaves politics, I wonder? Perhaps he could go back into the advertising industry. Or maybe, he can be a guest on Wil Anderson's "Gruen". His possibilities are endless.
FOR Labor, the stars have all aligned and in relation to climate change, in particular, the frustrating brakes of latter years are now off. May I say to the Labor Party, make hay while the sun shines, don't waste a minute and make sure that many Australian children no longer have to march in great numbers asking to be provided with a future.
THE Church is a brand. Being non-transparent by omission, I believe the decision to protect the brand has failed the victims of Vince Ryan, who used his position of trust to abuse them. A final judgement is to come.
