'Our town is a boom town, but you'd never know it ...'

The lyrics are catchy:
When over at our harbour a mystery remains...
How so many millions worth of black coal can be hauled out every day.
While our town decays
The lyrics come from Boom Town, an iconic song released by Su Morley in 2018 under the moniker Steele City Sue.
"I don't want to be some boring folkie, it has to be beautiful and melodic, otherwise you may as well do a speech. It has to have turn of phrase and imagery and also musicality," she says.
Morley is a fiddle player, tap dancer and activist. She was born in the Royal Newcastle Hospital, back when it overlooked Newcastle Beach. Now, the site is full of apartments.
The Boom Town music video was released in 2019. The lyrics and video reflect two major themes, the rapidly changing face of Newcastle, and the lack of investment in the town, despite Newcastle being the largest coal port in the southern hemisphere
Morley wanted to do a nod to The Newcastle Song by Bob Hudson in her video.
"I wanted to do a reference where we cruise down the same block that they do, the block leading up to Union [street] from the west heading east," she says.
"Do you know what, it took me over an hour to work out which block it was? There's only one building that remains that I could recognise."
She remembers a much more working class Newcastle. She believes urban density needs to occur, but she just wishes locals were given more say. She says she finds it's always the newcomers to the city that don't mind knocking down treasured historical buildings.
The music video shows the Palais dance hall (now a KFC), the old Empire Hotel and the old Newcastle Post Office. And empty buildings on Hunter Street, contrasted with coal ships going out to sea.
Even today, compared to three years ago when the video was made, the cityscape has drastically changed, with significant growth in the inner city.
In the song, Morley sings about the Newcastle Port being sold off and references how Newcastle has no money left "for a beautiful building or a footy field or a lifesavers club or homeless meal, a railway line, or a ferry or bus."
In the video, Morley wears a shirt that reads "Coal Exports Fuel Climate Change". She says it would be much easier for governments to make the transition to clean energy if there was less privatisation.
"$1.75billion for the port of Newcastle in 2014. So in 2112, the 98-year-lease is up and it's back. I want the people to have the sense of entitlement to take it back," she says. "I've grown up knowing public assets and public programs, now neoliberalism is like air; it's the dominant economic theory you don't even see anymore."
The Boom Town video also features dancing, and some beautiful Newcastle scenery.
