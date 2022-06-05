In fact, our landmark Nobbys breakwater actually started well inland, and is now probably buried seven metres down forever, according to a 2013 investigation. Go uphill past the present traffic roundabout behind the Nobbys surf sheds, up Nobbys Road to a point near where it and Fort Drive intersect almost directly below the WWII guns above. Then it's only a little more to the west to where today's diorama apparently features the "mystery" mine entry on the harbour-side flank of Fort Scratchley.